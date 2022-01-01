Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Racine

Racine restaurants
Toast

Racine restaurants that serve patty melts

Douglas Avenue Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Douglas Avenue Diner

5121 Douglas Ave, Racine

Avg 4.5 (1551 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$10.50
More about Douglas Avenue Diner
Item pic

 

The Dish

1220 N Ohio St, Racine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$10.99
Mouthwatering burger, onions & swiss cheese on marble rye bread.
More about The Dish

