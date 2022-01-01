Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Patty melts in
Racine
/
Racine
/
Patty Melts
Racine restaurants that serve patty melts
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Douglas Avenue Diner
5121 Douglas Ave, Racine
Avg 4.5
(1551 reviews)
Patty Melt
$10.50
More about Douglas Avenue Diner
The Dish
1220 N Ohio St, Racine
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$10.99
Mouthwatering burger, onions & swiss cheese on marble rye bread.
More about The Dish
