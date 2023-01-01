Salmon in Racine
Racine restaurants that serve salmon
Blue Bear
2920 Taylor Ave, Racine
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$22.00
salmon lox, Boursin habanero cream cheese, potato pancakes, poached eggs, hollandaise
|Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs (gf)
|$13.00
Reefpoint Brew House
2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine
|Thai Chili Berry Salmon
|$18.00
Spinach, feta cheese, red onions, strawberries, blueberries, thai chili glazed salmon, almonds, raspberry vinaigrette
|Open Faced Salmon BLT
|$18.00
Toasted challah bread, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, grilled salmon, lemon caper sauce