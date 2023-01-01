Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sopapilla in
Racine
/
Racine
/
Sopapilla
Racine restaurants that serve sopapilla
Pico's Tacos & Cerveza
550 3 Mile Rd, Racine
No reviews yet
SOPAPILLAS
$6.00
More about Pico's Tacos & Cerveza
Los Mariachis
5821 Washington Ave, Racine
No reviews yet
Sopapilla
$5.00
More about Los Mariachis
Browse other tasty dishes in Racine
Prime Ribs
Country Fried Steaks
French Toast
Chimichangas
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Lasagna
Crab Cakes
Waffles
More near Racine to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Kenosha
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Muskego
No reviews yet
Waterford
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
New Berlin
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Oak Creek
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Cudahy
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Salem
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1604 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1127 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(440 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(452 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston