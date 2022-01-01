Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Waffles in
Racine
/
Racine
/
Waffles
Racine restaurants that serve waffles
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Douglas Avenue Diner
5121 Douglas Ave, Racine
Avg 4.5
(1551 reviews)
Combo #4 Belgium Waffle
$9.00
Loaded Waffle
$10.50
Choc Chip Waffle
$7.00
More about Douglas Avenue Diner
The Dish
1220 N Ohio St, Racine
No reviews yet
Waffle Fries
$2.69
More about The Dish
