Go
Toast
  • /
  • Anniston
  • /
  • Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar

Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar

Rack & Roll Billiards & Sports Bar in Anniston, Alabama features 29 HDTV'S, 6 Professional Brunswick Billiard tables, 6 Electronic dartboards, 16 beers on tap, an extensive beer and liquor selection and a full menu. Open 7 days a week! Ask about our daily events, lunch and drink specials! We offer dine-in, take out and curb side delivery services. Delivery available through Doordash and Oxfordtogo.com

917 Noble Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1664 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers Dinner$10.99
The Classic$9.99
Hamburger Steak Dinner$10.99
Boneless Wings & Fries$9.99
Traditional Club Salad$10.99
Side Blue Cheese$0.50
Side Ranch$0.50
The Philly Sandwich$9.99
10 Wings$12.99
Side BBQ$0.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Seating
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

917 Noble Street

Anniston AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Darkhorse Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PURE Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hubbard’s Off Main

No reviews yet

Southern Dining in a Historic Setting. We offer savory food and a wide selection of wine, craft beers, and cocktails.

Wiseguys Pizzeria & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston