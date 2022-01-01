Go
The Rack House Steaks and Spirits

Fantastic made from scratch food including choice and prime steaks, lamb, short ribs, fresh fish and seafood, interesting appetizers and salads, The Rack House has something for everyone. Our wine and liquor offerings will keep you coming back as we offer over 30 wines by the glass and over 300 bourbons, ryes, whiskeys and scotches.

STEAKS

1301 26th Ave • $$$

Avg 4.7 (693 reviews)

Popular Items

French Dip$16.00
One quarter pound of smoked prime rib marinated in our Cabernet Stock Au Jus, served on a sliced baguette with melted Gruyere, sautéed Vidalia onions, and horseradish sour cream, served with a side of Cabernet Stock Au Jus.
Crème Brulee$9.00
Creme brulee with hints of bourbon, vanilla and brown sugar, garnished with candied pecan clusters.
Faroe Island Salmon$28.00
6 ounce, cut fresh in-house, rubbed with our house-made lemon zest seasoning and seared medium. Served over a bed of Tomato Basil Parmesan risotto and topped with Tomato Basil Butter.
Steak Tacos$14.50
Three flour tortillas filled with steak tips, harvest lettuce and a blend of five cheeses. Garnished with Chimichurri sauce and picked onions. Served with a side of sour cream.
Bacon Gouda Cheeseburger$14.50
8 ounce hand-pattied ground chuck, grilled and served on a buttery bun, topped with crispy bacon, sautéed Vidalia onions and Smoked Gouda.
Lemon Parm Chicken$20.00
Fresh chicken breast broiled then paneed with a lemon Parmesan crust, served over a bed of Parmesan risotto and garnished with a lemon oregano cream sauce.
Broiled Filet Tips$26.00
Marinated in our blend of Himalayan pink sea salt and coarse ground black pepper. Served over roasted garlic mashed potatoes, garnished with roasted rainbow carrots and topped with sautéed Vidalia onions and our house-made Bordelaise sauce.
Lamb Lollipops$22.00
Herb and olive oil marinated New Zealand lamb chops, prepared medium. Served with house-made Greek Pesto and Goat Cheese Sour Cream.
Tuna & Crabmeat Stack$17.00
Yellowfin Sashimi with an Asian flair, lump crabmeat and avocado, garnished with sushi sauce, Sriracha Lime Mayo and toasted sesame seeds and served with wonton chips.
Kids Steak Tips$8.00
Steak pieces lightly seasoned and served with one side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1301 26th Ave

Gulfport MS

Sunday9:45 am - 10:59 pm
Monday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

