Raclette NYC
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • RACLETTE
511 E 12th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
511 E 12th St
New York NY
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thai Terminal
Come in and enjoy!
Crif Dogs/PDT
Come in and enjoy!
Hearth
Hearth is Chef Marco Canora's Tuscan-American farm-to-table restaurant, serving up clean, delicious food and warm hospitality in the East Village for 17 years.
Sauce Pizzeria - East Village
Come in and enjoy!