Raclette NYC

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • RACLETTE

511 E 12th St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1827 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Mac 'N Cheese$23.00
Lobster with ditalini pasta, baked with Raclette's signature mornay sauce and bisque, with gruyere, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, topped with panko bread crumbs
Croque Americain (vegetarian)$14.00
Caramelized onion, leek fondue, roasted garlic, white English cheddar on pane Francese
Raclette Burger$21.00
Six ounce sirloin patty, caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato on toasted brioche bun, served with sweet potatoes fries
Raclette New York$45.00
Filet mignon, sauteed mushrooms, roasted asparagus, potatoes with a scrape of melted raclette cheese
Croque Monsieur$14.00
Jambon de Paris and gruyere on toasted brioche, topped with mornay sauce
Mornay Mac N Cheese$16.00
Ditalini pasta, baked with Raclette's signature mornay sauce, with gruyere, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, topped with panko bread crumbs
Fig Tartine$16.00
Triple-cream brillat savarin cheese, spread on a freshly toasted baguette, and topped with macerated figs, prosciutto di Parma, toasted hazelnuts, and a drizzle of balsamic reduction
Tartiflette$18.00
Potatoes, bacon, onions, baked in creamy reblochom cheese
Raclette Suisse$19.00
Roasted new potatoes, cornichons, pickled white pearl onions with a choice of charcuterie
Raclette Mediterranée (vegetarian)$21.00
Thyme-roasted asparagus,cherry tomatoes, baguette slices
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

511 E 12th St

New York NY

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
