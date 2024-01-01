Go
A map showing the location of RAD BrewingView gallery

RAD Brewing

Open today 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

215 Port Augusta Street Unit 11

Comox, CN V9M 3M9

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

215 Port Augusta Street Unit 11, Comox CN V9M 3M9

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Church St. Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
215 Church Street Comox, CN V9M 1X7
View restaurantnext
Tiffin Thai Restaurant - 3981 10th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3981 10th Avenue Port Alberni, CN V9Y 4X1
View restaurantnext
Royal Canadian Legion Br 211 - 7035 Island Hwy W
orange starNo Reviews
7035 Island Hwy W Bowser, CN V0R 1G0
View restaurantnext
Tiffin Thai - Offsite - 3981 10th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3981 10th Avenue Port Alberni, CN V9Y 4X1
View restaurantnext
Grasroots Cafe - 5440 Argyle Street
orange starNo Reviews
5440 Argyle Street Unit A Port Alberni, CN V9Y 1T7
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

RAD Brewing

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston