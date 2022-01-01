Go
PIZZA

10210 governor lane Blvd, Suite 2010 • $$

Avg 5 (46 reviews)

Popular Items

In Crust We Trust$21.00
NO MODIFICATIONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS ON THIS BAD BOY!
#1 pan pizza in the world
our signature detroit pizza with our house cheese blend and topped with pepperoni. Along with our cheese crown the crust is also lined with pepperoni that caramelize while they bake in our detroit pans and create the perfect pizza crust. Topped with red sauce and the holy trinity of oregano, parmesan and red pepper flakes.
The Rickeroni$16.00
House tomato sauce, house cheese blend, ricotta, cupping pepperoni, big ass pepperoni, shaved jalapeño, chili flakes, Mike’s Hot honey
Big MAC$16.00
Roasted garlic white sauce, ground beef, cheddar & house cheese blend, shaved lettuce, sesame seed, pickles, animal sauce
DREAM TEAM MEETS THE SUPREME TEAM$18.00
SUPREME, SUPREME BABY
TOMATO SAUCE, WISCONSON BRICK CHEESE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, CUPPING PEPPERONI, BELL PEPPER, mushrooms, JALAPENO, SLICED BLACK OLIVES, RED ONION, FINISHED WITH THE PIZZA HOLY TRINITY OF OREGANO, PARM AND CRUSHED RED PEPPERS
GET YOU SOME FOOL
PIZZA MARGHERITA$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, hand crafted whole milk mozzarella, finished with fresh basil, oregano and Extra virgin Olive Oil
Build Your Own RED sauce 12”$11.00
base of tomato sauce and mozzarella, the rest is up to you.
Meatball Meltdown$16.00
A base of red and white sauce, Meatballs, house cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, aged cheddar, banana peppers, red onion, finished with hots, honey and Parmesan
Buffalo Chicken$16.00
Melt in your mouth roasted chicken topped with a blend of cheddar, mozzarella, applewood smoked blue cheese, and finished with house buffalo delight dressing, mild buffalo sauce, and celery.
Classic Cheese Pizza$11.00
House tomato sauce, house cheese blend
