Fajitas in Radcliff

Kickin Pizza - 125 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard
125 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard, Radcliff
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$9.49
Grilled chicken breast, onion, and green pepper lightly seasoned and sautéed, topped with provolone cheese and wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with fries.
El Caminos - Radcliff
179 East Lincoln Trail Boulevard, Radcliff
|Fajita Jalisco Nachos
|$13.00
|Lunch Fajita
|$11.00
Lunch Size Fajita with grilled chicken, steak or Mix, sauteed with fajita veggies. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream salad.
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.00
Nachos with cheese, your choice of meat, sauteed with fajita veggies.