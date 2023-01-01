Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Radcliff

Radcliff restaurants
Radcliff restaurants that serve fajitas

Kickin Pizza - 125 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard

125 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard, Radcliff

Chicken Fajita Wrap$9.49
Grilled chicken breast, onion, and green pepper lightly seasoned and sautéed, topped with provolone cheese and wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with fries.
El Caminos - Radcliff

179 East Lincoln Trail Boulevard, Radcliff

Fajita Jalisco Nachos$13.00
Lunch Fajita$11.00
Lunch Size Fajita with grilled chicken, steak or Mix, sauteed with fajita veggies. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream salad.
Fajita Nachos$13.00
Nachos with cheese, your choice of meat, sauteed with fajita veggies.
