Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Radcliff

Go
Radcliff restaurants
Toast

Radcliff restaurants that serve tacos

The Fish House & Grill image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Fish House & Grill - Radcliff

200 N Dixie Blvd, Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Two Fish Tacos$8.99
More about The Fish House & Grill - Radcliff
Restaurant banner

 

El Caminos - Radcliff

179 East Lincoln Trail Boulevard, Radcliff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tacos Gringos$12.00
3 wheat flour tacos with steak or chicken. Garnished with lettuce, Guacamole & sour cream.
Taco Salad$11.00
Crispy Flour tortilla shell with ground beef or shredded chicken, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese.
Fajita Tacos$13.00
3 corn tacos with grilled chicken or steak, sauteed with fajita veggies. Garnished with sour cream salad.
More about El Caminos - Radcliff

Browse other tasty dishes in Radcliff

Quesadillas

Fajitas

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Gyro Sandwiches

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Radcliff to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (340 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1055 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (659 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston