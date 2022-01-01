Radford restaurants you'll love
More about BT'S Restaurant
BT'S Restaurant
218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford
|Popular items
|The City Council - Chicken Chef Salad
|$10.25
|The Brown House - Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.95
|XTRA Ranch $
|$0.50
More about La Cabaña Mexican Grill
La Cabaña Mexican Grill
310 E Main st, Radford
|Popular items
|Burrito a la Plancha
|$11.75
Two Fajitas style burritos filled with your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken mixed with bell peppers and onions. Topped with melted cheese dip. Served with your choice of rice or beans with sour cream salad.
|Arroz Con Pollo
|$11.00
Chicken and Rice with 3 veggies of your choice.
add more for an extra cost.
|Super Burito
|$11.50
Giant Flour Tortilla, With your Choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak , Rice beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.
Topped with White Cheese Sauce.
More about Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn
|Popular items
|ORIGINAL CHEESE STEAK
|$9.75
Our Famous Original with mayo, sautéed onions and melted cheese.
|WINGS (10)
|$12.99
Jumbo Traditional Rotisserie style wings
|FRIES CRINKLE CUT
|$4.99
Premium, crinkle-cut French fries.
More about El Charro Mexican Grill
SALADS
El Charro Mexican Grill
713 W Main St, Radford
|Popular items
|Arroz con Pollo
|$11.50
Grilled Chicken covered with queso and a side of rice.
|Arroz Texano
|$13.50
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with veggies (onions, tomatoes and green peppers) smothered with queso on top of a bed of rice.
|Taco Salad
|$8.50
A taco bowl filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef covered with queso, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
1202 E Main St, Radford
|Popular items
|BONELESS AND FRIES
|$15.00
8 traditional chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of fries
|The Blacksburger
|$12.00
One-half pound of the freshest ground beef, hand-pattied daily & flame grilled to perfection. Served with L,T,O & mayo on the side
|SMALL TRADITIONAL WINGS (10)
|$14.00
All Wings Served W/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Extra-Crispy wings available upon request - Please allow extra cooking time
More about The Radford Lunch Box, LLC
The Radford Lunch Box, LLC
201 Rock Rd W,, Radford
