Radford restaurants you'll love

Radford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Radford

Radford's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Chicken
Must-try Radford restaurants

BT'S Restaurant image

 

BT'S Restaurant

218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The City Council - Chicken Chef Salad$10.25
The Brown House - Bacon Cheeseburger$13.95
XTRA Ranch $$0.50
La Cabaña Mexican Grill image

 

La Cabaña Mexican Grill

310 E Main st, Radford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrito a la Plancha$11.75
Two Fajitas style burritos filled with your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken mixed with bell peppers and onions. Topped with melted cheese dip. Served with your choice of rice or beans with sour cream salad.
Arroz Con Pollo$11.00
Chicken and Rice with 3 veggies of your choice.
add more for an extra cost.
Super Burito$11.50
Giant Flour Tortilla, With your Choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak , Rice beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.
Topped with White Cheese Sauce.
Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant image

 

Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ORIGINAL CHEESE STEAK$9.75
Our Famous Original with mayo, sautéed onions and melted cheese.
WINGS (10)$12.99
Jumbo Traditional Rotisserie style wings
FRIES CRINKLE CUT$4.99
Premium, crinkle-cut French fries.
El Charro Mexican Grill image

SALADS

El Charro Mexican Grill

713 W Main St, Radford

Avg 4.5 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz con Pollo$11.50
Grilled Chicken covered with queso and a side of rice.
Arroz Texano$13.50
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with veggies (onions, tomatoes and green peppers) smothered with queso on top of a bed of rice.
Taco Salad$8.50
A taco bowl filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef covered with queso, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
Brick House Pizza image

PIZZA

Brick House Pizza

311 W Main Street, Radford

Avg 4.5 (619 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

1202 E Main St, Radford

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BONELESS AND FRIES$15.00
8 traditional chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of fries
The Blacksburger$12.00
One-half pound of the freshest ground beef, hand-pattied daily & flame grilled to perfection. Served with L,T,O & mayo on the side
SMALL TRADITIONAL WINGS (10)$14.00
All Wings Served W/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Extra-Crispy wings available upon request - Please allow extra cooking time
Main pic

 

The Radford Lunch Box, LLC

201 Rock Rd W,, Radford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
