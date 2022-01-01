Buffalo chicken salad in Radford
Radford restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
1202 E Main St, Radford
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast coated w/ our #4 Hokie Hot Sauce on top of fresh salad greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions ,Applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & croutons.Served w/ homemade ranch on the side