Burger wraps in Radford

Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn
|BURGER WRAP
|$12.25
8 oz. Angus with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions and cheese.
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
1202 E Main St, Radford
|Bison Burger Wrap
|$15.00
Organic bison meat diced and cooked w/ sautéed mushrooms & onions, finished off w/ American & jack/cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato