Burritos in Radford
Radford restaurants that serve burritos
La Cabaña Mexican Grill
310 E Main st, Radford
|Burrito de Asada
|$10.50
Flour tortilla filled with tender steak. Topped with green chili and cheese, lettuce and tomato.
|Lunch Fajitas Burrito # 9
|$8.50
Your choice of Steak or Chicken fajitas style burrito topped with cheese dip. Served with Rice Or Beans.
|Kids Chicken Burrito
|$5.25
Served with a side of rice and beans
SALADS
El Charro Mexican Grill
713 W Main St, Radford
|Burritos Ricos
|$11.50
Two grilled chicken or steak burritos with onions topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
|Burritos Deluxe
|$9.75
Two burritos ( one beef and bean and one chicken and bean) covered with our red burrito salsa ,lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
|Burrito Monterrey
|$10.50
Two shredded chicken or beef tip burritos topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato