Burritos in Radford

Radford restaurants
Radford restaurants that serve burritos

BT'S Restaurant

218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Breakfast Burrito$10.95
La Cabaña Mexican Grill

310 E Main st, Radford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito de Asada$10.50
Flour tortilla filled with tender steak. Topped with green chili and cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Lunch Fajitas Burrito # 9$8.50
Your choice of Steak or Chicken fajitas style burrito topped with cheese dip. Served with Rice Or Beans.
Kids Chicken Burrito$5.25
Served with a side of rice and beans
El Charro Mexican Grill

713 W Main St, Radford

Avg 4.5 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burritos Ricos$11.50
Two grilled chicken or steak burritos with onions topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
Burritos Deluxe$9.75
Two burritos ( one beef and bean and one chicken and bean) covered with our red burrito salsa ,lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
Burrito Monterrey$10.50
Two shredded chicken or beef tip burritos topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
