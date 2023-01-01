Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Radford

Go
Radford restaurants
Toast

Radford restaurants that serve carne asada

La Cabaña Mexican Grill image

 

La CABAÑA MEX GRILL

310 E Main st, Radford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$13.99
Marinated grilled Steak served with roasted jalapeño pepper, grilled onions and pico de gallo.
More about La CABAÑA MEX GRILL
Item pic

SALADS

El Charro Mexican Grill-Radford

713 W Main St, Radford

Avg 4.5 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos Carne Asada$14.50
Corn Tortilla Tacos with grilled Carne Azada ( steak) and onion with a side of rice, beans and some spicy red tomatillo salsa,pico de gallo, and lime.
Carne Asada$16.50
Thin ribeye steak served rice and beans alongside a salad topped with pico, guacamole, jalapeno, lime, and tomato
More about El Charro Mexican Grill-Radford

Browse other tasty dishes in Radford

Taco Salad

Chicken Salad

Steak Quesadillas

Tacos

Grilled Steaks

Pretzels

Chicken Sandwiches

Patty Melts

Map

More near Radford to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (756 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (374 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston