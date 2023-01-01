Carne asada in Radford
Radford restaurants that serve carne asada
La CABAÑA MEX GRILL
310 E Main st, Radford
|Carne Asada
|$13.99
Marinated grilled Steak served with roasted jalapeño pepper, grilled onions and pico de gallo.
El Charro Mexican Grill-Radford
713 W Main St, Radford
|Tacos Carne Asada
|$14.50
Corn Tortilla Tacos with grilled Carne Azada ( steak) and onion with a side of rice, beans and some spicy red tomatillo salsa,pico de gallo, and lime.
|Carne Asada
|$16.50
Thin ribeye steak served rice and beans alongside a salad topped with pico, guacamole, jalapeno, lime, and tomato