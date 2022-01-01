Cheeseburgers in Radford
Radford restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
BT'S Restaurant
218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford
|The Memorial Bridge - Classic Cheeseburger
|$12.95
|The Brown House - Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.95
|The Grove Avenue - Cheeseburger Club
|$14.95
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
1202 E Main St, Radford
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$15.00
Our one-half pound Blacksburger diced up & grilled w/ sautéed fresh mushrooms & onions, loaded w/ American cheese. Served on a toasted sub roll
|Cheeseburger-Cheeseburger
|$17.00
The Daddy of all ONE POUND Double Cheese Burgers! It sports American &provolone cheeses, L,T,O, and is served on a triple-decker bun
