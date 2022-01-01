Cheeseburgers in Radford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BT'S Restaurant image

 

BT'S Restaurant

218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Memorial Bridge - Classic Cheeseburger$12.95
The Brown House - Bacon Cheeseburger$13.95
The Grove Avenue - Cheeseburger Club$14.95
More about BT'S Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

1202 E Main St, Radford

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sub$15.00
Our one-half pound Blacksburger diced up & grilled w/ sautéed fresh mushrooms & onions, loaded w/ American cheese. Served on a toasted sub roll
Cheeseburger-Cheeseburger$17.00
The Daddy of all ONE POUND Double Cheese Burgers! It sports American &provolone cheeses, L,T,O, and is served on a triple-decker bun
Cheeseburger sub$15.00
Our one-half pound Blacksburger chopped up & grilled w/ sautéed onions & mushrooms, topped w/ American cheese, served on a toasted sub roll.
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

