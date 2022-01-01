Chicken salad in Radford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Radford restaurants that serve chicken salad

BT'S Restaurant image

 

BT'S Restaurant

218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford

No reviews yet
Takeout
L- Chicken Chef Salad$9.95
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
L - Chicken Fajita Salad$9.95
More about BT'S Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LUNCH GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$9.50
LG CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.99
Crisp romaine lettuce lightly tossed in our Caesar dressing with fresh grilled chicken and croutons.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$12.25
Fresh grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, sautéed red peppers, artichoke hearts and fresh mushrooms.
More about Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

El Charro Mexican Grill

713 W Main St, Radford

Avg 4.5 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.25
Grilled Chicken Salad with lettuce, onion, tomato green peppers and cheese
More about El Charro Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

1202 E Main St, Radford

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken breast coated w/ our #4 Hokie Hot Sauce on top of fresh salad greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions ,Applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & croutons.Served w/ homemade ranch on the side
Tarragon Chicken Salad$14.00
Fresh salad greens topped with local organic chicken salad made with seedless grapes, slivered almonds, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and Crasins.
Chicken Tender Salad
Our BIG Salad topped with Fried chicken tender. Great with our homemade honey mustard dressing.
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

