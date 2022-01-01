Chicken salad in Radford
Radford restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about BT'S Restaurant
BT'S Restaurant
218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford
|L- Chicken Chef Salad
|$9.95
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
|L - Chicken Fajita Salad
|$9.95
More about Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn
|LUNCH GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.50
|LG CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.99
Crisp romaine lettuce lightly tossed in our Caesar dressing with fresh grilled chicken and croutons.
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.25
Fresh grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, sautéed red peppers, artichoke hearts and fresh mushrooms.
More about El Charro Mexican Grill
SALADS
El Charro Mexican Grill
713 W Main St, Radford
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.25
Grilled Chicken Salad with lettuce, onion, tomato green peppers and cheese
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
1202 E Main St, Radford
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast coated w/ our #4 Hokie Hot Sauce on top of fresh salad greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions ,Applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & croutons.Served w/ homemade ranch on the side
|Tarragon Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Fresh salad greens topped with local organic chicken salad made with seedless grapes, slivered almonds, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and Crasins.
|Chicken Tender Salad
Our BIG Salad topped with Fried chicken tender. Great with our homemade honey mustard dressing.