Chicken wraps in Radford
Radford restaurants that serve chicken wraps
BT'S Restaurant
218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford
|The Wildwood - Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.95
|The Lovely Mount - Cajun Chicken Wrap
|$10.95
Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn
|CHICKEN PARM WRAP
|$10.99
Breaded fried chicken topped with mozzarella and parmigiana cheese in tomato sauce.
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$10.50
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce and parmigiano cheese tossed with Caesar dressing.
|GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
|$10.99
Fresh grilled chicken sautéed together with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms and onions, topped with provolone cheese in a tomato basil tortilla.
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
1202 E Main St, Radford
|Chicken Parmesean Wrap
|$13.00
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$13.00
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing & fresh grated Parmesan, rolled up w/ diced grilled zesty chicken breast