Chicken wraps in Radford

Radford restaurants
Radford restaurants that serve chicken wraps

BT'S Restaurant image

 

BT'S Restaurant

218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Wildwood - Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.95
The Lovely Mount - Cajun Chicken Wrap$10.95
Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant image

 

Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN PARM WRAP$10.99
Breaded fried chicken topped with mozzarella and parmigiana cheese in tomato sauce.
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$10.50
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce and parmigiano cheese tossed with Caesar dressing.
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP$10.99
Fresh grilled chicken sautéed together with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms and onions, topped with provolone cheese in a tomato basil tortilla.
Restaurant banner

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

1202 E Main St, Radford

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesean Wrap$13.00
Chicken Fajita Wrap$13.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing & fresh grated Parmesan, rolled up w/ diced grilled zesty chicken breast
