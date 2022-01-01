Fajitas in Radford
BT'S Restaurant
218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford
|L - Chicken Fajita Salad
|$9.95
|Fajita Salad
|$14.25
La Cabaña Mexican Grill
310 E Main st, Radford
|Mixed Fajitas
Choice of grilled shrimp and chicken or grilled steak and chicken mixed with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
|Lunch Fajitas Burrito # 9
|$8.50
Your choice of Steak or Chicken fajitas style burrito topped with cheese dip. Served with Rice Or Beans.
|Fajitas Burrito
Fajita Burrito with Red and Green bell peppers and onions. Topped with green chili and cheese, lettuce and tomato.
'Make your protein selection'.
SALADS
El Charro Mexican Grill
713 W Main St, Radford
|Steak Fajitas
|$14.50
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$15.50
|Fajita Roqueta
|$15.50
Grilled Steak Fajita with onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms smothered with queso
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
1202 E Main St, Radford
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$13.00
|Chicken Fajita Sub
|$14.00
A Sharkey's original! Chicken breast strips w/ fresh green peppers, grilled onions & spices, topped w/ melted habanero-jack cheese