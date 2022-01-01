Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Radford

Radford restaurants
Radford restaurants that serve fajitas

BT'S Restaurant image

 

BT'S Restaurant

218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford

No reviews yet
Takeout
L - Chicken Fajita Salad$9.95
Fajita Salad$14.25
More about BT'S Restaurant
Item pic

 

La Cabaña Mexican Grill

310 E Main st, Radford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Fajitas
Choice of grilled shrimp and chicken or grilled steak and chicken mixed with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Lunch Fajitas Burrito # 9$8.50
Your choice of Steak or Chicken fajitas style burrito topped with cheese dip. Served with Rice Or Beans.
Fajitas Burrito
Fajita Burrito with Red and Green bell peppers and onions. Topped with green chili and cheese, lettuce and tomato.
'Make your protein selection'.
More about La Cabaña Mexican Grill
Item pic

SALADS

El Charro Mexican Grill

713 W Main St, Radford

Avg 4.5 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$14.50
Shrimp Fajitas$15.50
Fajita Roqueta$15.50
Grilled Steak Fajita with onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms smothered with queso
More about El Charro Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

1202 E Main St, Radford

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Wrap$13.00
Chicken Fajita Sub$14.00
A Sharkey's original! Chicken breast strips w/ fresh green peppers, grilled onions & spices, topped w/ melted habanero-jack cheese
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

