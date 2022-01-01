Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Radford

Radford restaurants
Radford restaurants that serve lasagna

Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant - Fairlawn

7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn

HOMEMADE LASAGNA$13.50
A classic favorite to many. 3 layers of meats and cheeses. Includes ground beef, sausage, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, parmigiano cheese and spices, topped with our homemade tomato sauce.
LASAGNA MEAL$69.99
*PLEASE ADD AN ADD'L 30 MIN TO QUOTED TIME FOR THIS ITEM*
FEEDS 8 OR MORE
INCLUDES:
1/2 TRAY OF LASAGNA
1/2 TRAY OF SALAD w/8 dressing cups
1/2 TRAY OF GARLIC KNOTS w/sauce
LUNCH LASAGNA$10.99
Macado's - Radford

510 E Main Street, Radford

Lasagna Supreme$12.45
Baked lasagna and tossed salad, served with hot buttered garlic bread.
