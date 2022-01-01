Lasagna in Radford
Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant - Fairlawn
7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn
|HOMEMADE LASAGNA
|$13.50
A classic favorite to many. 3 layers of meats and cheeses. Includes ground beef, sausage, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, parmigiano cheese and spices, topped with our homemade tomato sauce.
|LASAGNA MEAL
|$69.99
*PLEASE ADD AN ADD'L 30 MIN TO QUOTED TIME FOR THIS ITEM*
FEEDS 8 OR MORE
INCLUDES:
1/2 TRAY OF LASAGNA
1/2 TRAY OF SALAD w/8 dressing cups
1/2 TRAY OF GARLIC KNOTS w/sauce
|LUNCH LASAGNA
|$10.99