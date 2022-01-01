Nachos in Radford
Radford restaurants that serve nachos
La Cabaña Mexican Grill
310 E Main st, Radford
|Nachos Fajitas
|$8.99
|Nachos
|$6.99
Chicken or beef Nachos
|Nachos Supreme
|$9.75
Tortillas Chips covered with ground beef, chicken, Refried Beans, and Cheese dip. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
El Charro Mexican Grill
713 W Main St, Radford
|Grilled Steak Nachos
|$10.50
|Nachos Supremos
|$10.00
Nachos topped with beef, chicken, beans, queso dip, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
|Nachos with Chicken
|$7.25
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
1202 E Main St, Radford
|DELUXE NACHOS
|$12.00
Tortilla chips topped w/ cheddar cheese sauce, homemade chili or veggiechili, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes & onions ,jack/cheddar cheese, & jalapeos. Finished w/ñsour cream & homemade avocado dip