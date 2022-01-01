Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Radford

Radford restaurants
Radford restaurants that serve nachos

BT'S Restaurant image

 

BT'S Restaurant

218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deluxe Nachos$11.95
More about BT'S Restaurant
La Cabaña Mexican Grill image

 

La Cabaña Mexican Grill

310 E Main st, Radford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Fajitas$8.99
Nachos$6.99
Chicken or beef Nachos
Nachos Supreme$9.75
Tortillas Chips covered with ground beef, chicken, Refried Beans, and Cheese dip. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
More about La Cabaña Mexican Grill
Item pic

SALADS

El Charro Mexican Grill

713 W Main St, Radford

Avg 4.5 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Nachos$10.50
Nachos Supremos$10.00
Nachos topped with beef, chicken, beans, queso dip, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
Nachos with Chicken$7.25
More about El Charro Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

1202 E Main St, Radford

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)
Takeout
DELUXE NACHOS$12.00
Tortilla chips topped w/ cheddar cheese sauce, homemade chili or veggiechili, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes & onions ,jack/cheddar cheese, & jalapeos. Finished w/ñsour cream & homemade avocado dip
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

