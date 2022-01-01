Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Radford
/
Radford
/
Salmon
Radford restaurants that serve salmon
BT'S Restaurant
218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford
No reviews yet
Grilled Salmon
$18.95
More about BT'S Restaurant
Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD, Fairlawn
No reviews yet
GRILLED SALMON SALAD
$14.25
8oz Grilled Salmon served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, artichokes, fresh mushrooms, red onion and red peppers. Includes Italian Dressing
More about Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
