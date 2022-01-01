Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Radford
/
Radford
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Radford restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
BT'S Restaurant - Radford
218 TYLER AVENUE, Radford
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Steak Fries Basket
$8.95
More about BT'S Restaurant - Radford
Macado's - Radford
510 E Main Street, Radford
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.95
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Macado's - Radford
