Taco salad in Radford
Radford restaurants that serve taco salad
More about La Cabaña Mexican Grill
La Cabaña Mexican Grill
310 E Main st, Radford
|Vegetarian Taco Salad
|$8.00
Crispy Flour tortillas filled with black beans and grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and mushrooms. Topped with lettuce and cheese.
|Fajitas Taco Salad
|$7.50
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken mixed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese.
|Taco Salad
|$7.99
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
More about El Charro Mexican Grill
SALADS
El Charro Mexican Grill
713 W Main St, Radford
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$12.50
A taco bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix fajita, topped with queso ,lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato
|Taco Salad
|$8.50
A taco bowl filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef covered with queso, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
1202 E Main St, Radford
|Taco Salad Bowl
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce, jack/cheddar cheese tomatoes, onions & jalapeños, all in a crispy taco salad bowl. Served w/ sides of salsa and homemade Mexi-Ranch.Topped w/ your choice of Seasoned Taco Meat, Seasoned Chicken, Chili, or Veggie Chili