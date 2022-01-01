Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Radford

Go
Radford restaurants
Toast

Radford restaurants that serve taco salad

La Cabaña Mexican Grill image

 

La Cabaña Mexican Grill

310 E Main st, Radford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Taco Salad$8.00
Crispy Flour tortillas filled with black beans and grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and mushrooms. Topped with lettuce and cheese.
Fajitas Taco Salad$7.50
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken mixed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese.
Taco Salad$7.99
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
More about La Cabaña Mexican Grill
Item pic

SALADS

El Charro Mexican Grill

713 W Main St, Radford

Avg 4.5 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Taco Salad$12.50
A taco bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix fajita, topped with queso ,lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato
Taco Salad$8.50
A taco bowl filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef covered with queso, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
More about El Charro Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

1202 E Main St, Radford

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad Bowl$14.00
Romaine lettuce, jack/cheddar cheese tomatoes, onions & jalapeños, all in a crispy taco salad bowl. Served w/ sides of salsa and homemade Mexi-Ranch.Topped w/ your choice of Seasoned Taco Meat, Seasoned Chicken, Chili, or Veggie Chili
More about Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

Browse other tasty dishes in Radford

Chicken Tenders

Fajitas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chef Salad

Nachos

Cheese Fries

Chicken Soup

Grilled Steaks

Map

More near Radford to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston