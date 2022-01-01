Go
Radial Cafe

1530 Dekalb Avenue

Popular Items

Delia’s Chicken Sausage$2.79
House Grits$2.49
Wheat Toast$0.89
Buttermilk Pancakes Full stack$7.99
Turkey Bacon$3.29
Atlanta GA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
