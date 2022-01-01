Radicci Italian Bistro
Thanks for visiting Radicci in Hayden, ID. We hope you enjoy our food! Come back soon!
PIZZA
8049 N Wayne Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8049 N Wayne Drive
Hayden ID
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Young Shin's Famous Korean
Authentic and affordable Korean cuisine in Coeur d'Alene. Eat in the Pavilion or take your meal to go.
Northwest Taps
Online ordering for your convenience! Tax is included in the price you see. Craft Beer will rotate constantly - we will contact you if a substitution needs to be made - please check out Facebook or instagram for most current tap list. Thank you for choosing NW taps!!!
Killer Burger
Come in and enjoy!
THB
8712 North Government Way, Hayden, ID, 83835