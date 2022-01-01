Go
Toast
  • /
  • Hayden
  • /
  • Radicci Italian Bistro

Radicci Italian Bistro

Thanks for visiting Radicci in Hayden, ID. We hope you enjoy our food! Come back soon!

PIZZA

8049 N Wayne Drive • $$

Avg 4.5 (838 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Side Salad$5.50
Alfredo (Family)$21.50
Pepperoni PIzza (Large)$16.00
Chicken Piccata$17.50
Chicken breast fried with an egg batter, served over angel hair pasta, and covered with a lemon caper butter sauce
Side Salad$5.50
Alfredo (Single)$11.50
Cream sauce with freshly grated Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan$17.50
Thinly pressed Parmesan crusted chicken breast covered with marinara and melted mozzarella, served with garlic buttered rigatoni
Radicci Salad (Half)$7.00
Spring mix, romaine hearts, grilled vegetables, quinoa, and roasted tomatoes (GF, VG)
Chicken Marsala$17.50
Lightly floured chicken breast over angel hair pasta in a mushroom marsala wine sauce
Grandma's (Small)$11.50
House made sauce with bell peppers, mushrooms, sausage, and meatballs (not GF)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8049 N Wayne Drive

Hayden ID

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Young Shin's Famous Korean

No reviews yet

Authentic and affordable Korean cuisine in Coeur d'Alene. Eat in the Pavilion or take your meal to go.

Northwest Taps

No reviews yet

Online ordering for your convenience! Tax is included in the price you see. Craft Beer will rotate constantly - we will contact you if a substitution needs to be made - please check out Facebook or instagram for most current tap list. Thank you for choosing NW taps!!!

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

No reviews yet

8712 North Government Way, Hayden, ID, 83835

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston