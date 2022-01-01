Go
Radice is an award-winning Italian restaurant conveniently nestled in the center of the Shoppes at Village Square on Dekalb Pike (rt. 202). Distinguished for its artful, heartfelt cuisine, this acclaimed “neighborhood gem” has become a regular destination for discerning food-lovers near and far. Amidst the historic and productive farms of Montgomery County’s Blue Bell (30 minutes north of Center City, Philadelphia), Radice is fortunate to partake in the high-season’s harvest of fresh meats, vegetables, and fruits, and to enjoy the year-round delicacies of the local merchants in the neighboring rural communities.

722 W. DeKalb Pike • $$

Avg 4.7 (1306 reviews)

Spigola$33.00
Lasagnetta$19.00
Stracotto$31.00
Cannestrelli$15.00
Tuscany$15.00
Caprino$11.00
Ent-Tagliatelle$27.00
Ent-Gnocchi$23.00
Ent-Pappardelle$24.00
Calabrese$15.00
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

722 W. DeKalb Pike

Blue Bell PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
