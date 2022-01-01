Go
Radici [rah-DEE-chee] means roots in Italian. Our pizza is naturally leavened (made without yeast). We focus on low intervention wines. Our cocktails are straightforward & bold.

Pane Rusticino$4.00
Cute little version of our Sourdough Pane Rustico
Margherita$16.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil
Vegetarian. Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
Papà$18.00
Available only on Fridays. Trenton-Style Tomato Pie. Crushed Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, Our Pork Sausage. Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
Olive Oil Semifreddo$8.00
Our Semifreddo is similar to Ice Cream. Served To-Go with Lid. Toppings Served on the Side.
Marinara$14.00
Tomato, Garlic, Oregano, Black Pepper (No Cheese)
Vegan. Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
Bianca$17.00
Mozzarella, Fontina, Basil, Oregano, Garlic, Black Pepper (No Tomato)
Vegetarian. Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
Al Ragú$19.00
Available only on Sundays. Lamb and Pork Ragú Napoletano, Pecorino Romano.
Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
Misticanza Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Carrot Agrodolce, Lemon Vinaigrette.
Dressing served on the side.
52 Washington Ave

Portland ME

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Maine food, bold flavors.
Evo sources local fish, meats and vegetables from our neighborhood fish mongers and farmers and prepares the best seasonal ingredients with the flavors of the Mediterranean.
Enjoy some of your favorite foods prepared in new and exciting ways!

Handmade Maine Potato Donuts

No Maine restaurant roundup would be complete without a lobster shack. There is no shortage of the red crustaceans in Portland, but not all lobster rolls are created equal: Many have more mayo than meat, unless you're at Portland Lobster Company (pictured, above right). This laid-back eatery, found on the dock near Commercial Street, is a quintessential example of the genre: All ordering is done at the cashier, and there is seating both indoors and at outdoor picnic tables shaded by red umbrellas. Regardless of where you settle, you will find yourself holding onto the plastic lobster buzzer for dear life as you await your order. Non-lobster items like fried clams and the crab and avocado wrap are worth tasting, but why not start with a roll? The fresh lobster meat has a slight buttery glaze and is nestled into a toasted and buttered bun. The accompanying fries are crispy and just too delicious to pass up, and the coleslaw is dressed with the ideal amount of poppy seed vinaigrette.

The Honey Paw is a bright, contemporary bistro offering Asian-inspired noodles & other delicious bites.

