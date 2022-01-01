Go
Radici

Open today 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

214 S Elm St

Greensboro, NC 27401

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Grain Bowl$20.00
black lentil fritter, dirty rice, hubbard squash, seasonal greens, puffed sorghum, pumpkin seed tahini, smoked tomato chili sauce
Carolina Gold Shiitake Dirty Rice$12.00
roasted shiitake mushroom, pumpkin seed, charred onion, za’atar, pan drippings
Loaded Roasted Cabbage$14.00
preserved lemon dressing, apricot, olive, capers
Herb-Topped Roasted Cauliflower$13.00
savory pecan sauce, paprika aioli
Kale & Radicchio Caesar$12.00
creamy sunflower dressing, nori, grilled onion, crumble
Polenta & Oyster Mushrooms$20.00
pan roasted oyster mushroom, swiss chard, yogurt, Marsh Hen polenta
Grilled Heirloom Carrot$12.00
preserved lemon salsa verde, sunflower yogurt, sunflower dukkha
Fried Sweet Potato$8.00
miso aioli, chili
Gold & Green Braised Chickpeas$12.00
turmeric, ginger, garic, kale, sunflower yogurt
Grilled Broccoli Fondue & Aleppo Garlic Crunch$14.00
broccoli crown, yogurt cheese fondue
See full menu

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

214 S Elm St, Greensboro NC 27401

Directions

