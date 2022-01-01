Go
Radio Bean

>Radio Bean is once again offering live shows Tuesday-Saturday weekly! Head to radiobean.com to see our live events calendar.
>Offering fresh, local food Wednesday-Saturday from 6-10p. Dine in. Take Out.
>>Proof of Vaccination required.
>>Masks strongly encouraged when interacting with our staff. Thank you!

8 N. Winooski Ave • $$

Avg 4 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Burger$12.00
impossible 'beef' patty, cheddar and american cheeses, house pickles, raw onion, bibb lettuce, burger sauce
add frite w/ketchup +4
Location

8 N. Winooski Ave

Burlington VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
