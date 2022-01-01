Go
Radish & Dill

Radish & Dill is a fine food market with seasonal provisions. From rustic sandwiches and colorful cold salads, to fresh juice and ice cold aguas frescas. All chef prepared food to enjoy at your place or ours.

102 Wonder World Dr Suite 201

Popular Items

Kids grilled cheese (VEG)$8.00
Cheddar cheese melted on Texas Toast
Grab&Go Chicken Salad 8oz (GF)$6.50
herb roasted chicken, celery, red onion, pickle, grapes, mayo
Chicken Pesto Panini$13.00
Herb roasted heirloom chicken, basil pesto, roasted peppers, fontina and provolone cheese, pressed on panini sourdough
Classic Baller$13.00
4 hand formed, all-beef meatballs, traditional marinara, melted provolone and chopped parsley, on 8" toasted sub roll
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Redbird Heirloom chicken salad, True Harvest greens, local beefsteak tomato on brioche bun
Veggie Brie (VEG)$13.00
Antipasti of smoked zucchini & peppers, camembert, with house chimichurri on French hoagie (VEG)
Chips- House Kettle$1.00
G&G Quinoa 8oz (V/GF)$5.00
trio of peppers, onion, cucumber, young arugula, toasted pine nuts, sunflower seeds
El Cubano$14.00
Cured cotto ham, Michoacan roasted pork shoulder, swiss cheese, house pickles, yellow mustard on panini pressed sourdough
Grilled Cheese Deluxe (VEG)$11.00
A healthy portion of colby jack, fontina, and provolone pressed between buttered sourdough. (VEG)
Location

San Marcos TX

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Xian Sushi and Noodle San Marcos

In Chinese, the translation for “Xiān” is “Fresh”. At Xian Sushi and Noodle, we embody this word in every sense of the way through quality and taste. As Austin’s first Hand- Pulled Noodle restaurant, we offer a uniquely different experience when it comes to our fresh noodle soups and dry noodle dishes. All of our noodles are made with wheat flour, and hand-pulled to order. Fresh strands can be made into various shapes and widths- and you’ll be able to customize your order with the type of noodle you prefer! In addition to our world-class noodles, we specialize in Home made Dim Sum from soup dumpling, Siu Mai, to sticky rice.also the freshest sushi around. From our famous Golden Trio Roll to our Tuna Martini, you won’t be able to get flavor this innovative and delicious from anywhere else. Open for lunch and dinner daily, come join us in our comfy and casual lounge for Happy Hour or your next bite at Xian Sushi and Noodle!

San Marcos BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

Rogelio's Restaurant

Rogelio's Restaurant is proud to be a part of the San Marcos community, where locals, students, and visitors alike enjoy an authentic Mexican cuisine. Locally owned and operated the entire Nieto family welcomes you for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. We strive to provide our customers with an outstanding experience by offering good food and great service. Stop in today for a bowl of our flavorful tortilla soup.

El Rey De Pollo

Come try our Authentic Mexican Charcoal Grilled Chicken & Carne Asada. Healthy, fresh and fast! Feed a family for under $20!

