Seafood
Steakhouses
Latin American
Raes Coastal Cafe
Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
3208 West Wimbledon Drive
Augusta, GA 30909
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
3208 West Wimbledon Drive, Augusta GA 30909
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Wife Saver North Leg Rd
Come in and enjoy!
Garden City Steak & Grill
Locally operated steak and grill. Fine dining establishment.
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Street Food. Real Food.
Village Deli
Come in and enjoy!!