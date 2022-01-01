Go
Toast

Rafael's Pizza

Pizza made from scratch, hand tossed, stretched and made to order using the finest ingredients.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

128 W MacArthur Blvd • $

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)

Popular Items

XL Pizza$19.25
Antipasto Salad$6.75
lettuce, salami, ham, capicola, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese & croutons
Large Pizza$17.75
Small Pizza$12.70
Side of Dressing
9pc Wings$7.95
Rafael's Salad$4.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, topped with parmesan cheese & mozzarella cheese
Medium Pizza$15.75
Cheese Stuffed Knots$6.95
Dinner Salad$3.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & croutons
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

128 W MacArthur Blvd

Santa Ana CA

Sunday5:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hunter's Cafe and Bakery

No reviews yet

We are an organic cafe and scratch bakery. We offer a variety of diet specific pastries (keto, GF, paleo, vegan) as well as sandwiches and coffee. Come in or order online!

Mongiello's Pizza and Wings

No reviews yet

The place to go in Santa Ana pizza, wings, fries, subs, and salads. We use hand crafted all fresh ingredients and real Mongiello's family recipes.

Boscoso Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Boscoso Italian Kitchen is the premiere Italian Ghost Kitchen in Irvine. We offer take out and delivery only. We prep everything from scratch daily. Come check out our delicious pizzas, pastas, salads, sandwiches, and more!

Smart Kitchens Inc

No reviews yet

(14) 5 star restaurants under 1 roof

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston