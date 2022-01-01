Go
Rafa's Seafood & Rafa's Street Food

27 + years of experience behind us!!

826 Johns Road

Popular Items

Bottled Water$1.75
Mixed Tacos (2)$8.55
Asada & chorizo and crispy chicharron with guacamole, chopped onions and cilantro. Cucumber and radish garnish.
Parmesan French Fries$2.99
Asada Tacos (2)$8.55
French Fries$2.75
Costra Taco$6.99
Half & Half tacos$8.55
2 asada & 2 top quality chorizo tacos!! a unique combination with a long story..
Chili Burger$9.10
Milanesa and Cheese Torta$9.50
Cheeseburger$8.90
Location

826 Johns Road

Boerne TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
