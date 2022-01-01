Go
Ragazza

www.ragazzasf.com

PIZZA

311 Divisadero St • $$

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)

Popular Items

Bianca Pizza$17.00
Onion crema, shaved garlic, preserved lemon, aged Italian provolone & wild arugula (this is a white pizza, so no tomato sauce on this pizza)
Baby Kale Salad$14.00
Baby Kale w/ avocado, farro, watermelon radish & green goddess dressing*
*contains raw egg
Margherita Pizza$16.00
Tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil
Kids Pie - Cheese & Sauce$10.00
10" Pie for the Kiddos. Tomato sauce & mozzarella. Nothing else. No herbs or other green things!
Meatballs$15.00
Lamb & Pork Meatballs w/ Greek yogurt, chili oil & pistachio salsa verde.
Meatballs contain ground lamb, ground pork, breadcrumbs, egg, mustard seeds, sumac & golden raisins
NY, NY Pizza$16.00
Our take on the classic New York pizza. Tomato, oregano, mozzarella, Pecorino & Parmigiano
Ricotta Cavatelli$17.00
House-Made Ricotta Cavatelli w/ asparagus, snap peas,
Meyer lemon-tarragon butter & Parmigiano
Asparagus Pie$22.00
Local Asparagus w/ provolone, mozzarella, ricotta, chili flake, preserved lemon & smoked bacon
Moto Pizza$19.00
Moto- Tomato, Calabrian chilies, portobello mushrooms, red onion, sweet Italian sausage & mozzarella
Wild Arugula Salad$14.00
Wild Arugula w/ marinated beets, Cypress Grove goat cheese & toasted pistachios
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

311 Divisadero St

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
