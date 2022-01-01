Go
Toast

Ragazza Food & Wine

Carry out and Curbside service starts at 4pm Tuesday-Sunday!

4301 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1040 reviews)

Popular Items

Carbonara Linguine$16.00
Smoked pork, peas, mushrooms, parmesan, egg
Amaretti Cookies$2.00
Small and soft, yet robust almond cookies.
Gluten Free!
Arancini$9.00
Risotto balls with mozzarella, roasted pepper sauce, and spinach
Lasagna$17.00
The classic, with our famous Bolognese.
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$16.00
Delicious Ragazza Meatballs and Red Sauce gently tossed with Spaghetti.
Spaghetti Cacio E Pepe$14.00
Spaghetti tossed in a pecorino sauce and fresh black pepper.
Rigatoni Bolognese Ragu$18.00
Rigatoni noodles with our famous Bolognese.
Chicken Picatta$22.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast and creamy polenta in a buttery lemon-caper sauce. Served with arugula on the side.
Grilled Focaccia Bread (6 pieces)$5.00
House made daily.
Eggplant Parmesan$15.00
A family favorite from Mom's recipe box! Three layers of lightly breaded eggplant with mozzarella and parmesan cheese with our house red sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

4301 Main Street

Kansas City MO

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Providence By The Slice

No reviews yet

Providence By The Slice Featuring New York Slices, Detroit & Sicilian Squares.

Julep Cocktail Club

No reviews yet

We fancy ourselves more than just a local watering hole. We're curators of fine whiskey and hand-crafted cocktails, administrators of delicious fare and custodians of unequaled hospitality. No matter your tastes, budget, or style, we've got something for you.

Jerusalem Cafe - Westport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT

No reviews yet

We take chicken and waffles, a food everyone loves, and give it a totally new flavor! Who wouldn’t love a classic with a modern twist? We know our customers do, and we are dedicated to serving them our fresh chicken and waffles with great service to match. With fast service, fresh food, and good prices.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston