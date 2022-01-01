Go
Ragin' Cajun

Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

1102 River Road

Belmar, NJ 07719

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Coconut Shrimp$13.99
Deep fried and served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce
Blackened/Cajun Grilled Entrees$18.99
your choice of protien blackened and served with steamed broccoli and red beans and rice
ROLL$0.50
Seafood Gumbo$12.99
hearty soup with rice made with a variety of seafood that will warm you from inside out
Jambalaya Rice$8.99
Spicy rice cooked with Andouille sausage, celery, onions, green peppers and whole plum tomatoes
Blackened Sirloin Tips$16.99
Blackened to your liking in our own Cajun Seasoning served with a aside of Creole mustard for dipping
Swamp Daddy Pasta$24.99
Jumbo Shrimp, artichoke hearts, alligator sausage and mushrooms in a Cajun Cream sauced tossed with bow tie pasta
Jambalaya$19.99
our signature dish that cannot be spiced down. A combination of Andouille sausage, celery, onions, green peppers, whole plum tomatoes and spicy rice
Caesar Salad$9.99
Fresh romaine, parmesan, & garlic croutons tossed in our homemade dressing.
**Make it a meal by adding your choice of protein.
Crawfish Mac and Cheese$15.99
Crawfish tail meat in a Cajun cheddar sauce with medium shell noodles
All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

1102 River Road, Belmar NJ 07719

Directions

