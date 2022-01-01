Raglan Public House

Go
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1851 Bacon St • $$

Avg 4.6 (2408 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries - Small$5.99
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Average Joe$15.99
100% organic grass fed beef american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard
Soft Pretzel$11.99
Spicy Jack Daniel's mustard, jalapeno cheese sauce
Match Fries - Small$5.99
w/ sweet pepper seasoning
Wagyu Smash Burger$17.99
50/50$10.99
pic two of your faves
Hogs & Heffers$18.99
100% organic grass fed beef OR grilled/fried chicken, bacon, avocado, edam cheese
Fatty Fries- Small$5.99
w/ house seasoning
Kid Cheeseburger$7.99
For Children 12 & Under, No substitutions please :)
Match Fries - Large$10.99
w/ sweet pepper seasoning
Location

1851 Bacon St

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
