Rahway Fried Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
95 E Cherry St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
95 E Cherry St
Rahway NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cubanu
Traditional Cuban food with some modern flair
Sabor Peruano
Sabor Peruano is the place to taste authentic Peruvian food. This place is a family-style restaurant, and what’s great is that you don’t have to know everything about Peruvian food to understand how good it is.
Apple Pie Bistro
Apple Pie Bistro, The Place to Relax...Refresh...Rewind...& Renew .
Come in And enjoy!
Craven BBQ
Come in and enjoy!