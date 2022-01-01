Go
Toast

Rahway Fried Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

95 E Cherry St • $

Avg 5 (33 reviews)

Popular Items

6 HW$6.00
Popcorn Chicken w/side$7.00
#9) Italian Cheese Burger & soda$8.00
wing$1.50
Macaroni & Cheese$2.75
Cheesesteak$7.00
10 piece w/ 4 rolls & 2 sides$15.00
Chicken & Rice$10.00
Beef Patty$2.50
Italian Cheesesteak$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

95 E Cherry St

Rahway NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cubanu

No reviews yet

Traditional Cuban food with some modern flair

Sabor Peruano

No reviews yet

Sabor Peruano is the place to taste authentic Peruvian food. This place is a family-style restaurant, and what’s great is that you don’t have to know everything about Peruvian food to understand how good it is.

Apple Pie Bistro

No reviews yet

Apple Pie Bistro, The Place to Relax...Refresh...Rewind...& Renew .
Come in And enjoy!

Craven BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston