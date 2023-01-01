Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Coleslaw in
Rahway
/
Rahway
/
Coleslaw
Rahway restaurants that serve coleslaw
Sub House 85 - 85 East Cherry St
85 East Cherry St, Rahway
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$3.50
More about Sub House 85 - 85 East Cherry St
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Rahway Fried Chicken
95 E Cherry St, Rahway
Avg 5
(33 reviews)
Coleslaw
$2.75
More about Rahway Fried Chicken
