The Rail Trail Flatbread Co - Hudson, MA

WE LIVE BY THE FIRE
12.12.12 we began a journey together with the community of hudson, massachusetts. an idea to open a small flatbread shop evolved into something we could only dream about. from a core group of individuals we've grown to a family that extends throughout the metrowest region.

33 Main Street

Popular Items

Small Create Your Own (Takeout)$11.00
starts with your choice of one base and one cheese. additional toppings à la carte
Large Cheese (Takeout)$15.00
crushed tomato base, house blend cheese
Beer Braised Wings (Takeout)$10.50
bone-in, slow braised in beer and fried crispy, tossed in your choice of house-made sticky sauce, buffalo ipa, or bbq brown ale sauce or plain, served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch - - Pair with Medusa Laser Cat IPA To-Go!
Create Your Own Burger (Takeout)$14.00
Hot Tots (Takeout)$9.00
house-made bleu cheese infused tots, fried crispy, tossed in our buffalo IPA sauce, served with a side of bleu cheese dressing - - Pair with Medusa Laser Cat DIPA To-Go!
Hand-Cut Fries (Takeout)$6.00
crispy, hand-cut fries - - Pair with Robert Talbott CA Chardonnay or Jacks Abby House Lager To-Go!
Large Create Your Own (Takeout)$15.00
starts with your choice of one base and one cheese. additional toppings à la carte
Large Specialty Split (Takeout)
Can't decide on one large flatbread? Pick two of our signature flatbreads for a half/half!
Boneless Tenders (Takeout)$12.00
slow brined, crispy tenders, tossed in your preference of our house-made sticky sauce, buffalo ipa, or bbq brown ale, served with a side of bleu cheese or ranch
- - Pair with Medusa Laser Cat IPA To-Go!
Pints$10.00
Location

33 Main Street

Hudson MA

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
