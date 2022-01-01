Go
Railroad Cafe

16103 Highlands Parkway

Popular Items

House Chips$3.25
Classic Cheese Burger$7.65
1/4lb Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks$5.95
Served with Ranch or Marinara
Biscuit & Gravy Combo$5.95
2 Biscuits with Gravy, Choice of Side
Appalachian Chicken$9.50
Chicken Smothered with cheddar cheese, bacon and mushrooms
Soda$1.45
Cobb Salad$8.95
Greens, bacon crummbles, grilled chicken, tomato, egg, and cheese
Spinach & Cranberry Salad$7.50
Bed of spinach topped with onino, cranberry, blue cheese and bacon crumbles
Appalachian Cheese Steak$9.50
Chicken or Steak topped with cheese, peppers and onions
Location

Whitetop VA

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

