Go
Toast

Rails Craft Brew & Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

118 Clematis Street

No reviews yet

Location

118 Clematis Street

Palm Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

207 Clematis St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sassafras

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sloan's Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

E.R. Bradley's Saloon

No reviews yet

The landmark bar and restaurant on the West Palm Beach Waterfront. It's a right of passage, a place of celebrations, a place to relax. We are the city's backyard, open 365 days a year with over 30 years of history making. Come experience traditions that have become a part of our community fabric, part of our city's identity.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston