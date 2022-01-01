Go
Railway Tavern

131 Rantoul St

Popular Items

House Tips$24.95
Marinated in our family recipe and grilled to desired temp. Served with mash and seasonal vegetables
Buffalo Chicken Cobb$16.95
Chopped buffalo chicken, romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, blue cheese crumble, sliced hard boiled egg with your choice of dressing
Parmesan Encrusted Haddock$21.95
Baked haddock topped with seasoned parmesan cheese and served with mashed and seasonal vegetable
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.95
Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.95
Organic chicken breast fried and topped with homemade marinara and fresh mozzarella, served on ciabatta bread
Cast Iron Alfredo$23.95
Homemade fettuccine tossed in our house Alfredo sauce with a choice of shrimp or chicken
Fried Cauliflower$12.95
Fried Cauliflower florets tossed in Tso sauce and topped with sesame seeds and scallions
Blackened Haddock Tacos$18.95
Blackened haddock, shredded greens, guacamole and cilantro sour cream
Extra Local Burger$17.95
Maine Family Farm beef, NH cured bacon, Vermont cheddar, and a brioche bun baked in Mass served with lettuce tomato and red onion
Railway Wings$11.95
Oven baked whole wings tossed with house made pesto and lemon wedges. Want it spicy? We can do that too!
Location

131 Rantoul St

Beverly MA

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
