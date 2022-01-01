1884 at The Railyard
1884 is located inside the Edmond Railyard food hall. We're all ages, and food from other Railyard restaurants is welcome. Come experience our world class cocktail and wine list, and bring the whole family!
23 W 1st St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
23 W 1st St
Edmond OK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
