Go
Toast

1884 at The Railyard

1884 is located inside the Edmond Railyard food hall. We're all ages, and food from other Railyard restaurants is welcome. Come experience our world class cocktail and wine list, and bring the whole family!

23 W 1st St • $

Avg 4.3 (62 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

23 W 1st St

Edmond OK

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dolci Paradiso

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BlueJ's Rollin Grill

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy!

Hideaway Pizza

No reviews yet

Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

Oak City Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston