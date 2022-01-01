Go
Rain Thai bistro

6933 Lee Hwy. Suite 400

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rain's Thai Fried Rice$12.00
Stir fried Jasmine rice with egg, peas,
carrots, onions and tomato
Classic Pad Thai$12.00
Stir fried thin rice noodles in a sweet
tamarind sauce with egg, chicken, shrimp,
tofu, scallions with a side of bean spouts,
peanuts and a lime wedge
Rain's Crispy Rolls$9.00
Beef, cabbage, carrots and onions served with a tangy sauce
Spicy Basil Noodles$15.00
Stir fried flat noodles, eggs, bell peppers, carrots,
onion and basil with a Thai spicy basil sauce
Yellow Curry$15.00
Coconut base curry with potatoes, peas, carrots
and onions
Rain's Spring Rolls$8.00
Cabbage and onions served with a tangy sauce
Add White Sauce$0.50
Location

Chattanooga TN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
