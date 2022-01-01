Go
American
Seafood

Rainbow Grille & Tavern

Open today 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

166 Reviews

$$

609 Beach Rd.

Pittsburg, NH 03592

Popular Items

Lodge Salad – Large$11.00
Assorted Greens with Gold Raisins,
Red Grapes, Green Onions, Walnuts, Apples, Feta Cheese and Our Unique Sweet & Sour Vinaigrette
Wings – Thai$12.00
A Pound of Oven Roasted then Deep Fried Wings Tossed in Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Sesame Seeds & Green Onions
Classic Pizza$12.00
Four Cheese Pizza with Our Authentic Marinara Sauce or Choose Pesto, Garlic & Olive Oil, Barbecue and Buffalo Sauce.
Carrot Cake$9.00
Freshly grated carrots, cream cheese icing and nuts.
Tavern Chicken Tenders$12.00
Six Tenders with Fries. Choice of Apricot Ginger, BBQ, Buffalo, Chili Thai, Chipotle Aioli, Honey Mustard or Sweet & Sour
Steak & Cheese$14.00
Sliced Roast Beef, Red Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Four Cheeses on a Toasted Italian Roll. Regular Mayo or Chipotle Mayo
Wings – Crispy$11.00
A Pound of Battered Wings, About 9, With Blue Cheese, Chipotle Aioli or Ranch
Fried Coconut Shrimp$12.00
Six Deep Fried Coconut Coated Gulf Shrimp Served with Apricot Dipping Sauce
Tavern Fish & Chips$14.00
Panko Crusted Deep-Fried Haddock, With The Grille's Tarter
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
A Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes and
Pepperjack Cheese. With Salsa & Sour Cream
Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Location

609 Beach Rd., Pittsburg NH 03592

Directions

