Rainbow Tacos

5119 N Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (192 reviews)

Popular Items

Tacos
Served with cilantro and onion or lettuce and tomato.
Burrito Suizo Dinner$10.99
Burrito topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese.
Side de Guacamole$5.00
Taco Dinner$10.00
3 Tacos served with rice and beans on the side.
Burritos$8.50
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
Tamales$2.00
Flautas Dinner$9.50
3 crispy tortillas filled with meat, topped with cheese and sour cream, and salad, rice and beans on the side.
Guacamole$9.00
Avocado dip with chips
Tortas$7.00
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
Enchiladas$9.50
3 Enchiladas with rice and beans
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5119 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
