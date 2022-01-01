Go
Toast

Rain City Burgers

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6501 Roosevelt Way NE • $

Avg 4.2 (902 reviews)

Popular Items

Onion Rings$4.99
Shake$6.49
Cheeseburger$7.99
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese.
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
Tater Tots$4.49
Bacon Cheese$8.99
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese. 2 stripes of bacon.
Mariners Burger$9.99
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. A slice of Cheddar Cheese, 2 Stripes of Bacon, Avocado and Brioche Bun. TOP SELLER!
Rain City House Sauce$0.35
Rain City HOT Sauce$0.35
French Fries$4.29
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Takeout

Location

6501 Roosevelt Way NE

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Distant Worlds Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

A gathering grounds for geeks and friends

Rosita's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Thank you for your support! For online ordering and delivery visit www.rositasrestaurant.com. Gracias!

Portage Bay Cafe

No reviews yet

local. organic. sustainable.

Armistice Coffee Roaster

No reviews yet

Fresh roasted coffee, delicious local pastry, amazing customer service!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston